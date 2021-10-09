ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --A deadly series of events took place 44 years ago in October that left residents across parts of St. Louis County terrified for weeks.
Those event came to be known as the South County bombings of 1977. In early October, several car bombings exploded in different apartments' parking lot in the area. Each location was just miles apart or near Interstate 55. On Oct. 7, a man was injured after the bomb went off at the Casa Brasilia Apartments, Eleven days later, a second bomb ignited in the Oakbrook Apartments, killing a 39-year-old man. The final bombing happened on Nov. 3 at the Southmoor Apartments where a 33-year-old woman was killed. Investigators learned each explosive was wired to go off when the driver turned the key in the ignition.
Former News 4 reporter Kathi McDonald spoke to shocked neighbors of one of the victims. Watch above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.