ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Last Saturday, America marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks in New York.
Hours and days after the attack, News 4 reported on how St. Louisans reached out to support others. Near the end of the week in 2001, former News 4 reporters Ray Preston and Anne Steffens offered a snapshot of the ripple effects from the attacks being felt in and around St. Louis, including how teachers and students coped.
One memorable massive display of patriotism was founded in south St. Louis County. The Meyer family turned their yard near the intersection of Butler Hill and Kerth Roads into a giant American flag. The events hit especially close to home for them since they were flight attendants at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.