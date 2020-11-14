St. Louis sports fans may know the city is currently locked in multi-million dollar lawsuit against the NFL.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis sports fans may know the city is currently locked in multi-million dollar lawsuit against the NFL.

But this is not the first big legal fight between the city and the league. There was another one back in 1997, back when the town welcomed the Rams with colored ribbons and open arms.

RELATED: Supreme Court denies to hear appeal from Kroenke, Rams and NFL in St. Louis relocation lawsuit

So, what happened with that case? To understand, we need to go back to a different team-- the football Cardinals or the Big Red Machine. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.