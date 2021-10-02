ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) – The construction site for the Major League Soccer stadium in downtown West is still under construction with a completion date of early 2023.
Local fans are eagerly waiting to cheer on the St. Louis CITY SC at the new arena. However, this is not the first professional soccer stadium proposed for this site. In 1978, another plan was brought before the city and former News 4 report Kathi McDonald chatted with the man behind the idea.
In 1979, the historic Soulard’s Farmer’s Market turned 200 and St. Louisans were enamored by the roller-skating craze.
In our second segment, we cover the long and winding road to produce electric cars for American car buyers. Differentiating from the modern-day Tesla, the GM XP Experimental car debuted in 1969. The model was often referred to as the "bubble car" because of its tiny size glass top.
Our cameras were rolling when it dashed into town in 1977.
