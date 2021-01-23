ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In January of 1979, the music world was mourning the sudden loss of Donny Hathaway, one of the founders of American soul music.
On Jan. 13, the singer committed suicide at the age of 33.
Hathaway, who was raised in St. Louis, was best known for his holiday classic "This Christmas" and the theme song for the television show Maude. He won Grammys for his collaborations with Roberta Flack and Aretha Franklin.
Former News 4 anchor and reporter Robin Smith captured the overflowing crowd outside of his funeral in north St. Louis.
