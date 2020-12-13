ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many sports fans in 1977 can clearly remember when one of the greatest St. Louis football players called it quits or at least tried to.
Twenty-three years ago, St. Louis Cardinals football legend Jackie Smith announced his retirement. He played most of his career with the Big Red after being drafter in 1963.
During that same month, Old Man Winter was not kind to the St. Louis area but it meant plenty of snow days for the kids. Many local children flocked to Art Hill to go sledding. After our segment aired, News 4 Viewer recognized a younger version of himself in Forest Park. Clark said local schools didn't issue a snow day so he skipped school for a little fun.
"We made money shoveling snow and decided there's no way we wanted to go back to school so there was a lot of snow. It had been snowing a lot," Clark said. "So we just put the sleds in the trunk and made our way to Art Hill."
Clark still remembers seeing news crews covering the heavy snowfall back in 1977.
Also, News 4 interviewed several residents about their favorite record store in town. Can you guess which one topped the list?
Take a look at our latest News 4 Throwback above.
