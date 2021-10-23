ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's hard to imagine a world without smart phones, FaceTime and Zoom-style technology. Conducting Zoom interviews exploded into popularity when workplaces sent employees home in the beginning of the pandemic.
Of course, it wasn't always like this.
In October 1978, St. Louis and our former reporter Robin Smith got a peek at the new state at new state-of-the-art conference call technology. The latest technology was being used to make a call to the White House in the Gateway to the West. At the time the idea of wireless zoom calls or cell phones of any kind was something hardly anyone had heard of. However, one local businessman predicted it all nearly 45 years ago during an interview with former News 4 reporter Al Winman.
