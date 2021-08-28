ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An event in August of 1979 that drew thousands to the St. Louis riverfront.
It wasn't Fair Saint Louis, which didn't start until years later, or a concert. The crowd of about 15,000 came to welcome the Delta Queen Riverboat but the boat was not the only main attraction.
On Aug, 24, 1979, President Jimmy Carter, the first lady, and their young daughter, Amy, were completing a trip down the river. The purpose was to drum up support for several policy initiatives.
