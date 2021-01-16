ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- When we rummage through the News 4 archives, we head back to January 1979 for two reports from former News 4 reporter, Kathi McDonald.
We'll see how much things have changed or in some cases, have stayed the same. And nearly 42 years later, one issue still divides America.
But in 1979, it was especially controversial since Roe v. Wade was just overturned six years prior.
Every year in January, tens of thousands of Americans traveled to Washington D.C. for the March for Life to protest the legalization of abortion. The now-familiar tradition began in 1974, one year after the court ruling and continues today.
When participants returned home after a long bus ride from the capitol, our cameras were rolling. Our crews also captured a small demonstration in downtown St. Louis.
MAKING HEADLINES
It was impossible for most residents of a large city like St. Louis to think about going without their daily paper. In fact, St. Louis didn't have just one daily, it had two: the Post-Dispatch and the Globe Democrat.
The Globe Democrat was the afternoon paper and the Post-Dispatch was the morning paper -- another routine practice in major American cities.
For more than two months, the presses stopped as newspaper workers went on strike. The strike was a big deal since there was no internet, no smartphones, no 24-hour news cycle.
