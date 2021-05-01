ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - This weekend, we are soaring 250 feet into the air as we look at one of the hottest new attractions in St. Louis during the spring of 1978. Our former reporter Al Wiman was the first person to ride it.
Also, former News 4 reporter Kathi McDonald explored the 1978 Computer Expo. Last week, we briefly showed video of workspaces without computers but the dawn of a computerized office was just over the horizon.
Watch the video above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.