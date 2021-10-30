In the mid-1970s, Daylight Savings Time was passed by Congress and locals struggle to the new adjustment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Next Sunday, we'll fall back and turn our clocks back an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

It's something we're all very familiar with but in the late 1970s, it was still new and very confusing. The Daylight Saving change, as we know it today, was passed by congress in the mid-seventies. So, on the night before the big change, former News 4 reporter Robin Smith, set out to offer our viewers some tips in 1978.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.