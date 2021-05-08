ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – We have a double header for this Mother’s Day weekend as we continue to pull from our 1978 archives.

News 4 Throwback: New attraction soars high at Six Flags in 1978 We are soaring 250 feet into the air as we look at one of the hottest new attractions in St. Louis during the spring of 1978.

On May 3, 1978, former News 4 reporter Kathi McDonald covered an “Sun-Day” event aimed to promote solar energy. The concept was pretty novel back then, but St. Louis has come a long way. Ameren Missouri is installing their first solar facilities across South City.

As we prepared to celebrate Mother’s Day, a popular children’s show, DB’s Delight, aired a special segment. DB’s Delight was a quiz show that featured students from St. Louis area schools. We handed over our KMOV mic to a Christ Community Lutheran School student named Mary Fisher who interviewed her fellow classmates on their Mother’s Day plans.