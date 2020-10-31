ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Currently, Union Station is home to a special Halloween attraction, featuring spooky creatures and haunted trains.
The attraction is enjoying the rebirth with the recent openings of the St. Louis aquarium and the giant wheel attractions. These are the latest attempts by various developers to utilize one of the more beautiful and historic buildings in the city.
RELATED: St. Louis Proud: Union Station's place in St. Louis' history
But of course, Union Station used to be known for something else.
For more than 80 years, union station was one of the busiest transportation hubs in America. Watch the video above to learn more about it.
