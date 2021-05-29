ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gypsy Caravan was the one of the biggest flea markets in the St. Louis region.
The caravan began in 1973 and was held in several locations across the St. Louis region. The market's first stomping grounds was at the old St. Louis arena near the Central West End, then the UMSL campus in North County and finally settling in St. Charles. In 1980, former News 4 reporter, Kathi McDonald went to the caravan at the arena, and while there, stumbled across a most surprising visitor.
The gypsy caravan was a fundraiser for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In it's 45-years, it raised more than $ 4 million dollars. The tradition ended in 2017. The decision was made due to declining revenue and rising costs to put on the event.
