ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The rising cost of groceries has been a topic prevalent for years. But how do those prices compare from decades before?
According to Move.org, the average cost of groceries is roughly $355/ month per person. The study acknowledges that factors, such as age and personal eating habits, can affect the cost. Missouri and Illinois land in the middle of the list. In Missouri, the average cost is $313 while the price for necessities across the Mississippi River averages to $327.
Former News 4 reporter, Al Wiman grabbed a shopping cart to check out the prices at a Kroger store in 1980. Six years later, Kroger pulled up stakes and left the St. Louis market entirely. There is a Kroger located in Troy, Mo. currently. It is still a major grocery-chain, operating in 35 states.
Just like Wiman, we compared prices at a local Schnucks. He found a loaf of bread was selling for 25 cents while the cheapest brand currently on the shelf goes for 99 cents -- that was on sale. The average economy break was priced at $1.50. A carton of Grade A large eggs cost 57 cents while the cheapest at Schnucks cost around $1.29.
