ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A look at the Fourth of July celebration more than 40 years ago that made a real impression on the animals at the St. Louis Zoo.
Since 1981, America’s Birthday parade has been one of the longest running parades in the country. It has been associated with Fair Saint Louis, one of the largest Fourth of July festivals in the Midwest, if not in the entire nation.
Nearly 200,000 flocked to Forest Park for an aquatic show on the Grand Basin Lake and firework show in 1979. The fireworks were a big hit to everyone – expect the animals housed in the St. Louis Zoo. Former News 4 reporter Dennis Riggs reported on the controversy.
