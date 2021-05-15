ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- It’s time to boogie. A massive dance and cultural phenomenon that swept the world in the late 1970s. The hottest dance trend of the year was the disco, of course.
In 1977, the box-office hit Saturday Night Fever was released, sparking an international disco fad. Fans happily adopted the hair styles and clothing featured in the movie. The good dance clubs, or discos, were known to have lighted floors.
From dancing to “hopping” mad, the United States Postal Service announced it was going to cost more to mail a first class letter in May of 1978.
Former News 4 reporter, Steve Trenkmann, went to the main post office downtown, to get reaction from locals who called the increase “uncalled for” and “way out of line.”
We'll catch you on the flipside next weekend for our next News 4 Throwback.
