(KMOV.com) - In the 1970s, there was a huge debate over whether measurements in the United States should be converted to metric system.
President Gerald Ford signed a law in 1975 making the metric system the preferred system for American trade and commerce.
However, the act was strictly voluntary and Americans decided they were happy using inches, feet, pounds and ounces. Except, the wine industry decided to embrace the metric system, and by 1978, many bottlers were moving to milters.
The debate over the metric system and more is the subject of this week's News 4 Throwback.
