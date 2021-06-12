ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For decades, the SS Admiral riverboat was a St. Louis entertainment destination and landmark.
In early June of 1978, former News 4 reporter, Kathi McDonald went aboard, as the crew prepared for the first cruise of the season. When she did that report, it was hard to imagine a day when the Admiral would not be part of the riverfront. But the following year, the coast guard banned the ship from cursing.
In the same month, crews headed to Lafayette Square, just south of downtown St. Louis, for the house tour. The tour began 8 years before to promote interest in the historic homes.
