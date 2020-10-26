ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis looks a little different now, compared to 23 years ago. The Arch has a completely new look and river boats that sat for decades on the riverfront are now long gone.
But one thing hasn't changed-- questions about the future of the downtown St. Louis.
With a near-historic spike in shootings and murders, there are concerns about the future of St. Louis City now. News 4 dug into our archives for a look at what one national observer thought the city needed to do, to ensure a prosperous future.
On Oct. 22, 1997, former News 4 anchor and reporter Kristi Shearer spoke with PBS reporter Ray Saurez about his book on the future of American cities.
He devoted an entire chapter of that book to the Gateway to the West.
