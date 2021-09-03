ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Join News 4 next Wednesday for our Give Day for First Responder Safety.
We're teaming up with The Hero Fund USA for a day of giving to raise money for local first responder safety. The fund can help departments get drones, voltage detectors, and even new gear to protect firefighters from both carcinogens and the fire itself.
"We get into temperatures well over 2,000 degrees and these men and women need to be protected so we can come in and save your loved one," said Keith Goldstein, a North County firefighter.
During our all-day telethon, we’ll bring you stories of our local heroes and how you can help keep them safe. Tune in from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. next Wedensday, September 8th to donate.
