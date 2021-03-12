ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After searching for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for weeks, a local 102-year-old woman turned to News 4 for help.

The woman, named Ida, has been at home for the last year, living with her daughter and granddaughter who help take care of her.

"I've signed all of us up with the Missouri navigator, with St. Charles County Health Department, with BJC, SSM, St. Luke's, Mercy and with Compass Health," said Dawn, Ida's daughter.

But for weeks, the family heard nothing in regards to Ida securing an appointment. Dawn said she did receive emails from the state informing them of mass vaccination events around the state, but they were too far to drive, she said.

"It's not real possible to get her into a car and expect to drive several miles or several hours I guess to get her vaccinated," she said. "It takes me, my husband and my daughter just to get her into the car."

After speaking with the family, News 4 called a local pharmacy near their home, despite its website stating all appointments are full. After hearing her age and difficulty getting the vaccine, the pharmacy offered Ida an appointment on Saturday morning.

Further, the pharmacist offered to administer the vaccine in the parking lot, so Ida is able to stay in the car. "You can't imagine what a relief this is to get this off of our shoulders," said Ida's daughter. "It's excellent, just wonderful."

On Monday, another 500,000 people will become eligible in Missouri for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Tier 3. However, many local hospitals and health departments said they will continue to prioritize those in phases 1A, 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 before moving on to Tier 3.

Two mass vaccination events are scheduled for the St. Louis region next week at the North County Rec Center and St. Charles Family Arena. The event on Thursday in St. Charles could be the largest mass vaccination event thus far within Missouri.