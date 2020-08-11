ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is getting answers after drivers said a pothole in South City ruined their tires and cost them hundreds of dollars. Michael Bailey, a delivery driver for Fazzio’s Bakery on Sublette Avenue, said he was on his way to work Saturday when his tire suddenly deflated.
“I just hit the pothole smack, my car sank and before I could even get anything out of my mouth the buzzer went off, the warning light that the tire pressure is out.”
The pothole was in front of the bakery near the 44 overpass. Bailey said it’s hard to avoid coming from the dark overpass, especially so early in the morning. Down the street, Steve Crider owns 2nd Shift Brewing and said he’s changed five customers’ tires in the last week.
“It’s usually it’s right on the corner of the tire where you can’t really repair it,“ Crider said. “The first guy who had his tire done he just put the tire on the week before.”
Drivers said they’ve contacted the city several times but after two weeks, the pothole was getting larger. Tuesday, News 4 contacted the city to alert them of the complaints and problem. A few hours later, the city sent crews out to fill the pothole. While drivers are glad it’s fixed, some believe the city should reimburse them. City officials said they reimburse for damage on a case by case basis and each are reviewed by the city counselor’s office.
Drivers interested in having the city pay for damage from a pothole can start the process on the city’s website.
