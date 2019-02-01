ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's 2018 Annual Performance Reports for area school districts were released at midnight.
Each school district in the state is scored in five areas, including test scores, attendance and graduation rates.
Looking at St. Louis Public Schools, more than 22,000 students are enrolled in pre-K thru 12th. The district's dropout rate is down 50-percent from 2017 and the 4-year graduation rate is up about 9-percent.
In 2018, 79-percent of the senior class graduated. The district also holds on to its accreditation status for the fourth year.
At Rockwood R-5 School District, the new report card shows the dropout rate is less than one-percent. That's less than the state average of 1.9-percent.
Over in Hazelwood the 2018 report shows the student dropout rate is 2.1-percent. Graduation rates were not listed on Hazelwood's report card this year.
At Parkway C-2, the district's dropout rate is one-percent, which is also less than the statewide average.
Ferguson-Florissant R-2's report card shows major strides from last year. Overall, the district scored 92-percent, a 25-percent increase from their 2017 grade. However, the dropout rate is nearly 4-percent, which is twice the state average.
On Monday February 4, Ferguson-Florissant Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis will meet with the public to talk about the scores and the district's future. Tickets can be reserved here.
To find your district's report card click here.
