ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chief Kurt Frisz said St. Charles County residents should expect to see him around a lot more.

“I like being out in the public, I like being out in the community, in the neighborhoods,” said Chief Frisz.

The St. Charles County Council approved the appointment of the new police chief Monday night and he sat down with News 4 to share his vision for the future of the department.

On day one he plans to take a look at what’s working, and what’s not. He served as the chief of the Wentzville Police Department for the last five years, and plans to bring some of things that worked well there, including increased use of social media to communicate with residents, ‘walk and talks,’ where they go out into the neighborhoods to meet residents, and a look at how technology can be better used.

“Cameras are everywhere, both residential and in law enforcement. I don’t believe body cameras are being used right now, that’s something that’s going to have to be looked at, seriously looked at, because it protects our officers as well and is an important piece of equipment,” said Frisz.

He said he is excited to take on the role as chief in the fast-growing county.

“This is the fastest growing community, county in the state of Missouri. With that people move out here for the school districts, the sense of safety in their community and with that it’s our job to make sure they continue to feel safe.”

In 2019, Frisz was named the Missouri Police Chiefs Association Chief of the Year.

Before his job as chief in Wentzville, he worked for St. Louis County for nearly 30 years. He hope to continue to work alongside St. Louis County to keep crime down on both sides of the river.

“Crime is transient, it travels east to west and west to east so the bad guys over in the St. Louis County side are the bad guys over here to a large degree. So it’s really important to work with our counter parts across the river to ensure we’re all sharing information," the new chief said.

Frisz's first day on the job will be March 12. The City of Wentzville is currently searching for a new chief.