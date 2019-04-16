ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The newest Clydesdale born at Warm Springs Ranch is named after a Game of Thrones favorite.
The home of the Budweiser Clydesdales announced Monday that their newest foal was named “Sansa, First of her name, of the Warm Springs Ranch Clydesdale Kingdom.”
Want to visit Sansa and the other world-famous Clydesdales? Click here for more details about Warm Springs Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.