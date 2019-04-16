Foal Warm Springs Ranch

The newest foal at Warm Springs Ranch next to a photo of her namesake. 

 Warm Springs Ranch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The newest Clydesdale born at Warm Springs Ranch is named after a Game of Thrones favorite.

The home of the Budweiser Clydesdales announced Monday that their newest foal was named “Sansa, First of her name, of the Warm Springs Ranch Clydesdale Kingdom.”

