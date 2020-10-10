ANAHEIM, Cali. (CBS) --Less than a month after taking her maternity photos, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar was tragically killed when she was struck by a driver who was allegedly driving under the influence in Anaheim, California. She was 35 months pregnant with her first child when she was struck by a driver accused of being under the influence.
Weeks after the August 11 crash, Aguilar's husband, James Alvarez, honored her with something she always wanted: a newborn photoshoot.
Aguilar was walking on a sidewalk when she was hit, authorities said, and doctors were able to deliver her baby via emergency C-section after the accident, CBS Los Angeles reports. The baby, a girl named Adalyn Rose, was able to go home about three weeks later.
