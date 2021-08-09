ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new mom is sharing her journey after her daughter was born with COVID-19 antibodies.
Baby Nora was born with #COVID19 antibodies after her mom was vaccinated during pregnancy. The protection can be a two-for-one for pregnant moms! Schedule online at https://t.co/YCzinUXbmW. #ImmunizationMonth #NIAM21 pic.twitter.com/ehN6u4z42x— Mercy (@FollowMercy) August 9, 2021
Katelyn Huber received the COVID-19 vaccine while she was pregnant with Nora. She said she spoke with her doctor and nurses and they “all suggested that the risks associated with COVID far outweighed any risk associated with the vaccine.”
“Pregnant women who are getting the vaccine not only are protected themselves, but it has been shown that that antibody that’s produced crosses over and is with the baby,” explained Dr. Gregory Potts, OB/GYN at Mercy Clinic Women’s Health. “We find it in the cord blood, we find it in babies, so we’re kinda getting a two-for-one here. We’re getting protection for mom and at least some temporary protection for baby. “
Huber hopes sharing her experience will help other pregnant women. “I hope that seeing Nora and seeing how happy and healthy she is gives them a little bit of peace of mind to make that decision,” she said.
