ALACHUA COUNTY, Fl (WGFL/CBS NEWSPATH) – A mother is mourning the loss of her child after she said she was forced to give birth in jail.
"I basically held my baby all night because she died because she turned blue,” said Erica Thompson.
Thompson said she was arrested Monday night for warrant charges and put in Alachua County jail. She told the nurse she was having contractions but said no one took her seriously.
"From steady like I need. I'm going to have my baby. Like I'm starting to scream, like I'm going to have my baby,” she recalled. “Please get me out of here. I feel like I have my baby. When I said that, I felt like all bets were off. Like everybody knew to be coming in here, trying to check me, trying to see what's going on. I've had kids before. I know exactly how it feels. I'm about to have my baby. I'm not just talking."
Thompson said she gave birth at 11 p.m. Monday in the jail cell alone. "My baby was laying on my stomach at that point and she, like, you know, had them clipping, cutting the umbilical cord and stuff. But there was no medical help.”
She said her daughter was alive when she was transported to the hospital, but doctors told her the baby was too small.
"Y'all not even going to try to put her in an incubator, try to see if ya'll can save her anything like that, just going to make me hold my child until she dies. My baby didn't even die minutes later, my baby died hours later,” said Thompson.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said it is an active investigation so they are limited on the details they can release.
