ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is rolling back youth sports guidelines.
During his Wednesday morning briefing, Page announced the rolled back guidelines will allow competitions in high-contact sports for kids younger than 14, including those in middle school. No tournaments performances or showcases will be permitted.
High school students and those 14 years or older will still be restricted from competitive play in high-contact sports, such as football and ice hockey.
The guidelines will also allow kids over the age of 14 to play competitively in moderate-contact sports like soccer and baseball.
"High contact sports have a greater likelihood of transmission based on how close they are and how frequently they are close. That's why the health department and our experts and our advisors have recommended different restrictions based on the type of sport we've divided them into three categories based on the risk of transmission," Page said.
The new guidelines will also allow for two fans per athlete to attend outside sports. No spectators will be allowed for indoor sports.
Page said he released the new guidelines after seeing a decrease in the positivity rate for those age groups. If the downward trend continues, Page said he's hopefully the lift the final restrictions in the coming weeks.
The new guidelines will go into effect Monday, Sept. 28.
Parents News 4 spoke with earlier in the week said they see no reason that all sports should not be allowed to resume.
[Related: Parents stand outside Page's office demanding answers]
“My son has more of a chance of getting a CTE concussion than he does from catching COVID by checking somebody into the boards," said Elizabeth Schweppe, who has a 14-year-old son who plays hockey. "That’s a fact.”
Page has maintained that the restrictions were put in place to protect the student-athletes. Last week, he said the county had identified evidence of COVID-19 transmission among athletes that was linked to practices or games.
Also, during his briefing Wednesday, Page said he is recommending middle school students to return to the classroom, but said it is not a mandate and those who want to continue working virtually can do so.
