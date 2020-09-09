ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – New guidelines for youth sports will take effect in St. Louis County Friday.
On Sept. 11, high-frequency contact sports for those over the age of 14, including basketball, lacrosse, wresting, rugby and football, will face more restrictions. The restrictions include no competitions and a maximum of 30 athletes allowed at practices.
According to Page, the positive rate between 15 and 19 years old is near 20%, whereas all other age groups the rate is near 6%. For high school athletics, Page is recommending that fall sports be moved to the spring.
Moderate-frequency contact sports, such as baseball, field hockey and soccer, will be able to continue practicing with no limit on the number of participants and coaches. For children younger than 14, games and competitions with other teams from the Region are allowed, but players 14 years and older will not be allowed to participate in games or scrimmages.
Sports like diving, golf, bowling, tennis and track will be able to compete and practice with a full team.
Spectators are not allowed allowed for any of the groups.
During his Wednesday morning briefing, Page also said he is recommending elementary and primary students transition to in-person learning. He said the data doesn't support doing the same for high school and middle school students.
