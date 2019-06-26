ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The New York Yankees have sent condolences to the North County Police Cooperative. One of their officers, Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed on Sunday, June 23.
READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
Officer Langsdorf served as a St. Louis City police officer for years and was with the cooperative for a couple of months prior to the shooting.
