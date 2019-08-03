NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- A New York woman accused of preying on mourning families by breaking into their homes has been charged, according to authorities.
Officials say 28-year-old Latonia Stewart allegedly looked up obituaries online and then burglarized the homes of grieving family members while they were attending the funerals.
According to charging documents, the Bronx native broke into homes in seven towns in New York and in Greenwich, Connecticut beginnning in the fall of 2017 and ending in the spring of 2018.
After returning home from the service, people found their homes ransacked with jewelry and several missing personal items missing.
During a surveillance operation in May 2018, local police spotted Stewart driving away from a home belonging to a person who passed away. Officers pulled her over and found stolen jewelry inside the car.
Police said she had an obituary on her cellphone.
A mallet hammer was found under her car seat, which police said the 28-year-old would use to break glass doors and windows to enter into homes.
She was immediatley taken into custody. Stewart's child was inside the car at the time of her arrest.
Police found stolen items and burglar's tools inside her Bronx home.
Stewart was arraigned Wednesday following a total of 22 charges including six counts of burglary and six counts of grand larceny.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.
