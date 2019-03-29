New York Times: Romanian immigrant who drove Trump family has been in ICE custody for eight months

A former driver for President Donald Trump's family has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for eight months, The New York Times reported Friday.
Zoltan Tamas, a Romanian immigrant who came to the United States legally in 2011 and worked for Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, was arrested in June 2018 by ICE after the agency called him to their office "to discuss his 'inadmissibility'" to the United States following a 2013 trip he took to Romania, according to the Times.
According to the paper, Tamas, a green-card holder, was arrested by the agency after a background check connected to his 2016 application for citizenship "revealed that he had been convicted in absentia of committing insurance fraud in Romania."
The Times said Tamas' lawyer, Mario Urizar, is appealing a judge's decision to deport Tamas "while the case winds through the court." But ICE, the paper said, "has said that he must remain detained because of his crime."
Urizar told CNN Friday that he plans to argue the in absentia conviction is not a fair basis for Tamas' deportation.
"Usually, these types of convictions aren't given full faith in the United States. So that was essentially the argument I wanted -- that should've been brought up and tackled there. You hardly see these kinds of cases, they're very rare," he said.
"I think this is probably something that ICE took a little too far. Tamas was here for many years. He was here legally, paying taxes -- he has no criminal record in the United States," Urizar added.
ICE did not respond to CNN's request for comment Friday.
According to the Times, Tamas, who was first hired at a Trump property in the "2006-2007 winter season," began working for the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter in 2013.
"He took classes to become a security officer and to obtain a license to handle firearms, and was hired to keep watch over the expansive grounds. He later took a second job in the transportation division," the Times said.
The paper reported that Tamas' wife, Alina Rogozan, who also immigrated from Romania and is now a US citizen, said Tamas drove Trump's children when they would arrive at the airport. Rogozan, according to the Times, also said that during the 2016 election, Tamas "picked up campaign staff members and dignitaries at the airport," adding that he had to receive security clearances from the Secret Service.
Urizar told CNN that he's "trying (his) best" to reach out to the Trump children to try to get them to help with the case, adding that he and Tamas were especially interested in getting help from Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
"We're hoping that this is going to push and give us that reach to the family," he said of the Times report.
The Trump Organization did not respond to CNN's request for comment Friday.
According to the report, in 2011, Tamas, his wife and their two children -- who, like their mother, are also now US citizens -- "were awarded permanent residence cards after he won the diversity visa lottery."
His family remains in Florida, the Times said.
CNN's Cristina Alesci and Geneva Sands contributed to this report.
