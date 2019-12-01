CBS News -- New York state lawmakers have introduced two bills that would prevent doctors from performing virginity exams. The move comes after rapper T.I. received considerable backlash following an interview in which he said he accompanies his daughter to the gynecologist to "check her hymen" is still intact, and a subsequent interview during which he attempted to clarify those remarks.
Identical bills filed in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly seek to ban "licensed medical practitioners from performing or supervising virginity examinations and subjects any medical practitioner who does perform or supervise such performance to professional misconduct penalties as well as possible criminal charges."
The bill would not outlaw all medical hymen examinations but specifically, "the performance of hymen examinations on women as a means to ascertain whether a woman is a virgin."
According to the justification section for the bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, "these examinations are not only a violation of women's and girls' human rights, but in cases of rape can cause additional pain and mimic the original act of sexual violence, leading to re-experience, re-traumatization and re-victimization."
