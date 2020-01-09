ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A massive trivia night fundraiser is set for Friday to help St. Louis-area animals in need.
100 percent of proceeds from a 'New Year for Strays Trivia Night' benefits 16 local rescue organizations and more than 800 people are expected to attend the event.
The trivia night that started 17 years ago.
News 4's Meghan Danahey is emceeing the event at the Marriott Grand in downtown St. Louis.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:30 p.m.
Registration is open until midnight tonight. You can register by clicking here.
