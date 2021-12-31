New Year's Eve is the last day to pay personal property taxes in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday is the last day you can pay personal property taxes in St. Louis County without penalty.
The county said you can pay those bills online, by mail, or in person this year. You can look up the amount owed in the payment portal on the website. There are three locations open on the last day; Clayton, The Crossings at Northwest, and Keller Plaza.
For more information visit the St. Louis County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.