Officer Langsdorf is survived by his two teenage children, his parents, fiancé, and many friends from both the law enforcement and hockey communities.
On New Year's Day, three hockey games were played at the Fenton Ice Rick to benefit his family. Local first responders and former Mehlville High School students will took to the ice for the good cause.
His parents said hearing stories about him helped them get through the holidays.
His mom told News 4 that Langsdorf started playing hockey he was 8.
“Today is a fun day. We’ve gone to many serious things where we’ve received awards and we’ve been proud and we’ve been honored but it also saddens us at the same time because it just right comes back to the forefront, where today, we know Michael loved hockey and he even played in this New Years day hockey several times so it’s just going to be a fun day,” said Bess Langsdorf, Michael’s mom.
“We are honoring Michael and they aren’t forgetting him and that’s what we want. He knows all these guys, he’d be their best friend. He’d be there helping them with anything they ever needed. He was loyal and they are honoring him and we are pleased,” said Michael's dad, Jerry Langsdorf.
Matt Rainey played hockey with Langsdorf since high school and came out to support the family.
"When we went out to local businesses and asked them for donations, the outpouring of support we got, it just makes me proud to be a St. Louisan and citizen of St. Louis to see how they've come together to support this cause," Rainey said.
Wednesday’s games included one with other Mehlville High School hockey players and a game of police versus firefighters.
“It’s like a mini guns and hoses. It’s going to be top rated stuff, it’s going to be a great game,” said Al Roth, who helped organize the fundraiser and coached Langsdorf at Mehlville.
Admission was free but donations were welcome. There were also several tables of donated items for the silent auction with proceeds going to the Langsdorf children.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.