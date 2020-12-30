ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Across the St. Louis area, the New Year’s Eve celebrations will be cut short due to continued COVID-19 regulations.
At Ballpark Village that means they will ring in 2021 at 9 p.m.
“We’re going to be ringing in with Rio de Janeiro which is a 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve celebration,” said Mike LaMartina at Ballpark Village.
In St. Louis City, the curfew for bars and restaurants is 11 p.m. and Mayor Lyda Krewson says it will be enforced.
“Some of our folks will be out visiting various parties and events going on so make sure you're leaving by 11,” said Krewson.
In St. Charles County, the 11 p.m. curfew also remains in place and health department officials there will also keep an eye on businesses to ensure they are following restrictions.
There is no curfew in St. Louis County but the ban on indoor dining and drinking remains in place until Monday. But outdoor events can take place.
“We’re expecting snow, snow’s totally fine with us, we have it set up for snow,” said Brian Hardesty of 9 Mile Garden.
The food truck park in Affton will host a ticketed New Year’s event outside with tents set up and fire pits. Masks will be required.
“It’s a masquerade ball so bring your masks, both of them,” said Hardesty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.