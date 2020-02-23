PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In the Cardinals Grapefruit League lid-lifter Saturday, Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson asserted their presence in the competition for outfield playing time in St. Louis.
Sunday, the outfielder who proclaimed himself the team’s starting center fielder during last month’s Winter Warm-Up got his 2020 exhibition campaign off to a similarly scorching start.
Batting lead-off against Mets starter Stephen Matz, Harrison Bader kicked off the Cardinals first road game of the spring with a towering home run to left field Sunday. The towering blast seemed to get as much air as it did distance before landing over fence at Clover Park. His second time at the dish, Bader ripped another extra-base hit, roping a double off Brad Brach over the left fielder’s glove.
That left fielder? A fellow former University of Florida star (albeit at a di, Tim Tebow, whose hat fell off in the process of attempting to field Bader’s hit. Gator on Gator crime!
It was a positive start to Bader’s fresh slate as he looks to put his struggles at the plate in 2019 behind him for good. Bader ended the year with a .205 batting average for the Cardinals and was at one point demoted to Triple-A Memhis to work on his swing.
A New York native, Bader spent the winter training with former Cardinal Tommy Pham in Florida, eager to improve his offensive game. Bader was in close enough proximity to the Cardinals facilities in Jupiter for frequent meetings with the team’s hitting coaches throughout his winter, ensuring all parties were informed and updated on the progression of Bader’s mechanics as he fine-tuned his swing.
"That's the thing about it. He's in-between," Mike Shildt said Sunday of Bader as he works to establish his identity as a hitter. "Kolten went through that phase. Where's he got the, you know, 'What kind of player do I need to be?' He's got the power. Harrison's exit speed is right there at the top of our club. So you look at it from that standpoint, you want to say 'Hey, this guy can drive the ball.' But he also wants to make sure he's able to have a swing that can cover a lot of different pitches, especially spin, and he's worked real hard to do that."
Call it early, but the results Sunday were an encouraging start for Bader’s redemption tour.
Other notes from the Cardinals 3-3 tie with the Mets in Port St. Lucie Sunday:
-Adam Wainwright got the start for the Cardinals and worked a scoreless first inning. He navigated around a walk to J.D. Davis by getting former Cardinal Matt Adams to pop out to the first baseman. His second inning wasn’t as smooth, as Wainwright surrendered a lead-off home run to Jake Marisnick. Scheduled to throw two innings with a pitch-cap at 35, Wainwright arrived at his limit with a walk to Tebow later in the second, and was relieved by Angel Rondon.
The Cardinals veteran felt he wasn’t as strong locating his fastball in the second inning, which led to the Mets hitters having some success off him.
“Fastball command was good in the first inning,” Wainwright said. “Second inning, I got a little jumpy, and not so good. Balls started getting up. That’s where you see Marisnick hit a homer and another guy hit a ball hard. So, get your balls down, good things happen. When it’s up, it’s not that great.”
The Cardinals have had their pitchers do ‘up-downs’ in practices in some other years' spring to simulate game situations, but Wainwright noted he had not had done so this season until Sunday. Shildt said this year's program is the same as last year's for the pitchers, and noted that the first outing of the season tends to be a feeling-out process regardless of the measures taken beforehand.
Wainwright said he felt good physically after the outing—something he doesn’t take for granted after the volume of health troubles that have plagued him at times throughout his career.
“It’s made me really enjoy the game more, honestly,” Wainwright said. “Before, I might have been so focused that sometimes I even forgot to have fun out there.”
-Carlos Martinez made his 2020 Grapefruit League debut Sunday, beginning his outing in the third inning. Like Wainwright, Martinez had a scoreless initial frame before running into trouble in his second inning of work. In the fourth, Martinez faced five batters, allowing two to reach on hits and another two on four-pitch walks before coming up against the pitch-limit intended for his spring debut.
“Didn’t control counts. Ran the pitch count up and that was that,” Shildt said regarding why Martinez (and Wainwright) didn’t finish their planned two innings. “But the ball was coming out clean. A lot of stuff you want to see and expect for the first time out, we were able to see.”
Martinez threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes, allowing four hits and two earned runs in 1.1 innings of work.
-In the eighth, Edmundo Sosa laced a line drive off the second level of signage in left field at Park, which was good enough for a two-run home run. His drive tied the game at 3-3, which ended up being the final score. Sosa went 2-for-2 on the game as he looks to catch some consideration for a bench role with St. Louis in 2020.
“He can hit a fastball. He stays on the ball well,” Shildt said of Sosa. “You see that, he hits a ball to right, and has that short quick stroke. That’s the importance of being able to hit a fastball, to have the bat speed to be able to drive when it’s a fastball, but also wait and see the breaking ball. It’s a sign of a mature hitter. He’s turning into one.”
-Shildt said the Cardinals aren’t opposed to exploring extra-inning games in spring training, but that it didn’t make sense for the team Sunday to extend beyond the standard nine innings for the game. The Cardinals manager cited having to use a couple extra pitchers early after Wainwright and Martinez couldn’t complete their two innings on the prescribed pitch count as one reason they felt more comfortable with allowing Sunday’s affair to end in a 3-3 tie.
The managers have the discretion in spring training to choose whether or not to play on after nine innings of a tie game. If the Cardinals do get involved in such a contest later in the spring, an interesting note: Each team would start the tenth inning with a runner on second base (the position player preceding the lead-off batter that inning will be the runner). So, keep an eye out for that wacky possibility as spring develops.
