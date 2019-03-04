ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Missouri American Water crews have started replacing 400 feet of water main that broke in St. Louis County last August.
The water company said they are installing a ductile iron water main within a steel casing pipe beneath Interstate 270 near Sappington Road. The new water main will replace one that broke in 2018 and snarled traffic along the interstate.
“When the main broke last summer, it created a real traffic nightmare for commuters on Interstate 270 for a few hours, though thankfully not many customers went without water,” said Matt Jaspering, Senior Project Engineer. “This new main is being installed adjacent to the main that broke. It was deemed impractical to attempt to repair the existing main running beneath a major highway. It was determined to be timelier and less costly to lay a new main next to it, leave the old one in place, and simply remove it from service.”
Traffic restrictions may be required on side streets during construction, which will take place weekdays and Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Water customers in the area may experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water or lower-than-normal water pressure during construction.
The $650,000 water main replacement is expected to be completed by April 2019. Final paving restoration is expected to be completed by Summer 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.