ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Wednesday, potential renters will be able to get a glimpse of the highly-anticipated One Cardinal Way luxury apartments, thanks to a virtual tour.
Phase two of Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis is about 18 months from being complete.
"It's obviously a big decision where you're going to live for 12-months so we wanted to make it possible for renters to understand as much as possible about what the opportunity was like," Vice President of Development at The Cordish Companies said.
One Cardinal Way is part of Ballpark village's $260-million second phase expansion and now you can take 360-degree tours of it at your fingertips.
Renters can walk through each unit online and navigate through interactive property maps, floor plans that features views of the St. Louis skyline and the Arch.
“With the launch of the new One Cardinal Way website, we’re excited to offer a glimpse of the remarkable views the tower will offer,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “The anticipation is building as the phase II construction progress continues on schedule.”
Crews broke ground on phase two of the project last July.
The 29-story luxury high-rise residential tower will feature 297 room. From one bedroom, to penthouse suites,it's luxury living with unbelievable views of the city, the icons and the ballpark.
There really isn't an apartment in the building that has a bad view," Benjamin said.
Rent starts at about $1,500 and can be as much as nearly $8,000. With leasing open now, those views can been seen in person or online.
"We've made it possible now if a renter wants to come in and look at the model unit and talk to our leasing team here, they can also rent the apartment directly from the website," Benjamin said.
There's already a draw for people wanting to live, eat, and breathe Cardinals. Benjamin says 25 percent of the units are already spoken for.
"Largely because of the appeal of the Cardinals brand and the market's enthusiasm about living in Ballpark Village."
The St. Louis Cardinals say they're excited to foster a complete Redbird experience and it's a community the Cardinals are proud to see coming to life.
"For somebody just coming to the stadium it's one thing but to have an actual place to hang out, and to live, and to work, and to play," said Bill Dewitt III, President St. Louis Cardinals. "It's a unique experience not a lot of sports teams can offer their fans
The apartments, which sits on Clark and Broadway, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
To take the virtual tour, click here.
