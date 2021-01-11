WASHINGTON (CNN) – New video is revealing the violence against police officers during the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
The video from freelance photographer Christopher Chern shows rioters gathered at the Capitol entrance when one person pulls the officer to the ground. The mob then begins beating the officer, stomping on him and even hitting him with a pole that was attached to an American flag. One person was seen pulling off the officer’s helmet.
Other parts of the video show rioters throwing items at officers trying to maintain a barricade. They also indicate many in the crowd had collapsible batons that were used to beat police.
