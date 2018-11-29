ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new report says new vehicles' headlights need improvement for adequate lighting of the road.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a report saying over half of 2018 model vehicles' headlights do an adequate job of lighting the road. The report also says most good-rated headlights are optional and raise the price of the car.
"Consumers shouldn't have to buy a fully loaded vehicle to get the headlights they need to safely drive at night," David Aylor, manager of active safety testing at IIHS, said. "All new vehicles should come with good headlights."
For 2018, IIHS engineers evaluated 165 models for headlight quality. Thirty-two out of the 165 earned the highest rating of good headlights, 58 models received the second highest rating. Thirty-two models have marginal-rated headlights and 43 models received poor ratings for their headlights.
For good-rated headlights, a vehicle needs a good trim line and a good light source paired with the right projector.
The Genesis G90, the Lexus NX, a large luxury Sedan and a midsize luxury SUV are the only 2018 models evaluated with good-rated headlights.
IIHS reports good-rated headlights are needed to qualify for a 2018 Top Safety Pick award.
