ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Clair County Transit District is rolling a different set of wheels at Scott Air Force Base.
A retro-fitted bus now serves as a trolley. Inside the trolley, it honors service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The trolley also pays tribute to the history of the air force base with painted silhouettes of different aircraft stationed and flown there.
