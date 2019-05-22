AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After a storm of support from area residents, the once popular family spot, Tower Tee, will soon be turned back into a golf destination.
A sign is already up at the Affton property advertising a new Tower Tee coming in the fall of 2020. Neighbors have been stopping by to see if the rumor is true.
READ: Tower Tee to re-open as Affton native steps in to buy site
"I'm just really excited they are saving it and it's going to be better than ever!" said Bill Mathews, who lives nearby.
Longtime friends Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia bought the land from McBride Homes and J.H. Berra. The contractors bought the land from Tegna, which leased it to former Tower Tee owner Steve Lotz for decades.
The homebuilders proposed a residential neighborhood with more than 150 houses. Neighbors were vocally opposed to the idea.
"We're to bring back the driving range, going to bring back the batting cages," said Walkenbach. "I'm on the fence with the mini golf, been hearing from a lot of people 'Got to bring back the mini golf!' so we'll see how that goes."
They also plan to build at least a nine-hole golf course, noting only 27 acres were for sale since some of the property immediately around the tower were not included in the sale.
"We want people to come out for a date night and also a serious golfer to come out and train," said Shamia.
That's exactly what neighbors like Teri Pelech, who petitioned against the subdivision development plan, dreamed of.
"Oh my goodness, it's an emotional time for all of us because it's such a landmark," said Pelech. "It's a done deal and we won!"
The new owners have deep roots in Affton, both sharing memories of Tower Tee.
"My dad brought me here before baseball games. Shout out to my dad, he just turned 91 two weeks ago," said Walkenbach.
"I kind of get choked up thinking about all the time I spent up here with my dad doing that and I would hate for other boys and girls in the community not to have the chance of that experience," said Shamia.
Now they are excited to bring that back.
"We really want to protect the legacy that was Tower Tee. We want to do something similar to the footprint of Tower Tee but we also want to do a little modernization, bring it a little more up to date," said Shamia.
In a statement, John F. Eilermann, CEO and Chairman of McBride Homes said, "We said all along that we were behind the residents and neighbors of Affton and their dream of keeping Tower Tee alive. We committed that if a bonafide buyer came forward, we would step aside. We are happy that Steve and Mike fit that mold and are excited to see their new plans unfold while we step away and let them pursue this endeavor."
"They have been wonderful to work with, first class all the way," said Walkenbach of the deal with McBride Homes and J.H. Berra.
While the sale is done, Shamia and Walkenbach still have to get permits and site planning approval, but it won't need to be rezoned so it should be a relatively fast process with the goal of reopening in the fall of 2020.
