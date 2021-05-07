ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Visitors to Tower Grove Park will soon be able to see a waterway that has been hidden for more than a century.
Construction began this week to transform the east end of the park, running from the southeast corner of the park north toward Magnolia avenue. The goal is to create an educational and play area for children, and a long-hidden stream is a major part of the project.
The stream, which was routed underground before 1913, will be restored to its above ground path and natural elements will be added for children to interact with.
According to the park's executive director Bill Reininger, “This will be the most visually stunning project to take place in the Park in many years. It will add beautiful natural areas for exploration and learning, create a new scenic perspective, and will honor the Park’s historical narrative on a longer horizon than we’ve typically envisioned.”
A point of emphasis will also be the acknowledgement the Osage Nation, and visitors will be able to learn about the original inhabitants of the land. The Osage people lived in the area well over a thousand years before St. Louis’ founders arrived, and representatives with the Osage Nation worked with Tower Grove Park to incorporate features the recognize their history and heritage.
The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2022.
