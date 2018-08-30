ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new thrill ride is coming to Six Flags St. Louis next year!
The Supergirl attraction will take guests nearly 7-stories through the sky in open-air vehicles. The ride will raise thrill seekers into the air by a giant arm and launch them into a high-speed spin while their feet dangle as they soar higher and higher.
“Six Flags consistently delivers innovative, new experiences for our guests each year,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “Supergirl puts a unique, state-of-the-art spin on a classic ride experience and will be a heroic addition to the park’s outstanding lineup of thrilling rides and attractions.”
Supergirl will debut at the park in spring 2019. Guests will need to be at least 48-inches tall to ride.
