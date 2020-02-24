ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new identity technology is changing the way millions of people travel.
CLEAR debuted at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Feb. 24 at Terminal 2 to provide travelers with a “seamless experience at every security checkpoint.” It will arrive in Terminal 1 in early March.
“CLEAR is already changing the way more than five million members move through their days by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID,” the press release announcing the product read. “CLEAR members simply verify their identity with their fingertips or eyes before continuing on to the physical screening process.”
CLEAR is in 34 airports and over 66 venues. The addition of CLEAR will also create 50 local jobs.
