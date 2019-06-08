MONROE County, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The constant rise of floodwaters along the Mississippi River is forcing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to take more action.
IEMA announced on Saturday it will mobilize a Joint Quick Reactionary Task Force in Monroe County to assists with emergency flood fight operations along the Mississippi.
The task force will be in Valmeyer around the clock to assist with evacuations in the region.
IEMA has task forces in Hardin and Jerseyville. The forces monitor levees and add manpower to levee breaches.
"The teams provide invaluable assistance to the community," IEMA Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said.
